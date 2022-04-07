Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 934,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,560 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CSX were worth $35,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in CSX by 650.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of CSX from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.11. 602,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,503,922. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.02. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $29.49 and a 12 month high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.81%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

