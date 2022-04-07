Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Makes New $24.72 Million Investment in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 261,708 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $24,724,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Electric stock traded down $1.78 on Thursday, reaching $88.13. 145,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,194,127. General Electric has a 1-year low of $85.29 and a 1-year high of $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.37.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.14%.

GE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.53.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

