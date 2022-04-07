Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 4,246 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $32,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on MELI shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $956.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,753.42.

In related news, VP La Serna Juan Martin De purchased 50 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $931.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Marcelo Melamud acquired 55 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $881.82 per share, with a total value of $48,500.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 205 shares of company stock valued at $188,950. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MELI traded down $8.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,155.04. 7,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,410. The company has a market capitalization of $58.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 688.74 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $858.99 and a twelve month high of $1,970.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,090.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,278.57.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile (Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.