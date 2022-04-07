Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 53,608 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 599,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,608 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $39,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,235,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,096,000 after acquiring an additional 342,618 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,811,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,279,000 after acquiring an additional 265,892 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 217.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,675,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,342,000 after acquiring an additional 12,109,178 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 4.4% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 14,050,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,461,000 after purchasing an additional 592,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 14.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,788,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.14. 210,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,450,730. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $86.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.17. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.63 and a 1-year high of $69.47.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

A number of research firms have commented on MDLZ. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

