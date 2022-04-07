Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 80,998 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 80,998 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $23,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,769,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,652,054,000 after purchasing an additional 479,213 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,635,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $904,963,000 after purchasing an additional 220,226 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 5,581,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,811,000 after acquiring an additional 208,813 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,985,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,449,000 after acquiring an additional 119,665 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,243,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,579,000 after acquiring an additional 312,260 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EMR. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.42.

In related news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

EMR stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.29. The company had a trading volume of 69,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,661,782. The company has a market capitalization of $56.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.46. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $86.72 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.57.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.98%.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

