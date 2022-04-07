Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $43,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 22.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.3% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 482 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 1.2% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 2.2% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its position in BlackRock by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $1,024.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $808.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas cut BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $927.41.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock stock traded down $8.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $736.61. 7,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,739. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $753.38 and its 200-day moving average is $846.01. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $660.15 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The stock has a market cap of $111.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 30.46%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.09%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

