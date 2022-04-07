Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zurn Water Solutions Corporation supplies range of advanced water system solutions. The Company is engaged in designing, procuring, manufacturing and marketing products which provide and improve water. Its brands include Zurn, World Dryer, Hadrian Inc and Just Manufacturing. Zurn Water Solutions Corporation, formerly known as Rexnord Corporation, is based in MILWAUKEE, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ZWS. Mizuho initiated coverage on Zurn Water Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Zurn Water Solutions from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.20.

ZWS stock opened at $34.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.38. Zurn Water Solutions has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $38.31.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $232.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.34 million. Zurn Water Solutions had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Zurn Water Solutions will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Zurn Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 12.24%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,343,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Zurn Water Solutions during the third quarter worth $401,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $400,000.

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

