Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.18.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZY shares. HSBC raised shares of Zymergen from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zymergen in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zymergen from $13.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zymergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Zymergen from $10.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of ZY opened at $2.61 on Thursday. Zymergen has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.26.

Zymergen ( NASDAQ:ZY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.03. Zymergen had a negative net margin of 2,160.81% and a negative return on equity of 213.99%. Equities analysts expect that Zymergen will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zymergen news, insider Zachariah Serber sold 21,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total transaction of $103,434.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aaron Kimball sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,098 shares of company stock valued at $660,788 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZY. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Zymergen by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Zymergen by 1,265.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Zymergen in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Zymergen by 323.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Zymergen by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares in the last quarter. 48.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zymergen Inc design, develop, and commercialize microbes, molecules, and materials. It offers an automation solution comprising reconfigurable automation carts, a modular hardware building blocks that allow for assembly of work cells customized for the particular needs of a lab; and automation control software, a cloud-based software used to control integrated automation systems.

