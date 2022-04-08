-$0.03 EPS Expected for Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marchex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to ($0.02). Marchex reported earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marchex will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.04). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.01 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Marchex.

Get Marchex alerts:

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $12.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MCHX shares. TheStreet lowered Marchex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marchex in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Marchex from $4.75 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Marchex by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,898 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Marchex by 706.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 113,101 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Marchex by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 29,288 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marchex by 256.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 205,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 148,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marchex by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 6,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

MCHX stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.59. Marchex has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $87.26 million, a PE ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.88.

Marchex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marchex (MCHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.