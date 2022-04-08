-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ earnings. VistaGen Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 70%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.27). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow VistaGen Therapeutics.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,465.94% and a negative return on equity of 44.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

VTGN stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $3.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,739,000. Commodore Capital LP raised its stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 5,123,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,194 shares in the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 438,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 130,143 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,748,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,191,000 after acquiring an additional 98,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

