-$0.17 EPS Expected for Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.49). Alpine Immune Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.45) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 62.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to $0.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.02). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alpine Immune Sciences.

Get Alpine Immune Sciences alerts:

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.23). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 214.70% and a negative return on equity of 59.07%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALPN. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Alpine Immune Sciences stock opened at $8.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.50. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

In related news, major shareholder Life Sciences Viii L. Frazier bought 112,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $799,921.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 223.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 184.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. 96.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alpine Immune Sciences (Get Rating)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for the treatment of B cell-mediated inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.