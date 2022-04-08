-$0.17 EPS Expected for Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.49). Alpine Immune Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.45) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 62.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to $0.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.02). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alpine Immune Sciences.
Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.23). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 214.70% and a negative return on equity of 59.07%.
Alpine Immune Sciences stock opened at $8.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.50. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75.
In related news, major shareholder Life Sciences Viii L. Frazier bought 112,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $799,921.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 57.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 223.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 184.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. 96.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Alpine Immune Sciences (Get Rating)
Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for the treatment of B cell-mediated inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.
