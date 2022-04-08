-$0.17 EPS Expected for Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.13). Noodles & Company posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 750%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Noodles & Company.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $114.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.67 million. Noodles & Company had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on NDLS shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Noodles & Company from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Noodles & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noodles & Company from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Noodles & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

In other Noodles & Company news, Director Jeffrey W. Jones acquired 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $200,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDLS. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Noodles & Company by 135.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 383.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the third quarter valued at about $165,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NDLS opened at $5.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $246.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.51. Noodles & Company has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $13.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.17 and its 200 day moving average is $9.48.

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 28, 2021, the company operated 448 restaurants in 29 states, which included 372 company locations and 76 franchise locations.

