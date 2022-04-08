$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for CAE’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. CAE also reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CAE will report full year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CAE.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. CAE had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $848.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins reduced their price objective on CAE from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CAE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CAE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAE. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in CAE by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 40,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in CAE by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in CAE by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 89,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. 56.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAE opened at $26.06 on Tuesday. CAE has a 12-month low of $22.60 and a 12-month high of $34.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.07, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.57 and a 200-day moving average of $26.79.

CAE Company Profile (Get Rating)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CAE (CAE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.