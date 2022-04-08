-$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CarLotz’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is ($0.13). CarLotz posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarLotz will report full-year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.35). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CarLotz.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. CarLotz had a negative net margin of 15.43% and a negative return on equity of 35.21%. The firm had revenue of $83.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.30) EPS.

LOTZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarLotz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of CarLotz from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

LOTZ remained flat at $$1.16 on Friday. 53,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,125,262. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.60. The stock has a market cap of $132.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.11. CarLotz has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $8.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CarLotz by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,961,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,263,000 after purchasing an additional 67,798 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in CarLotz by 3,006.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 502,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 486,572 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CarLotz by 294.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 126,302 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in CarLotz in the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in CarLotz by 1,148.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 513,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 472,771 shares during the period. 25.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, vehicle rental companies, banks, finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, corporations managing their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

