$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.36. Kimco Realty reported earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kimco Realty.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $424.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.81 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 61.39%. The business’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on KIM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.10.

Shares of NYSE KIM traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.31. The company had a trading volume of 30,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,832,092. Kimco Realty has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $25.62. The company has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 47.80%.

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $192,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KIM. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 117.3% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 43.2% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty in the third quarter worth $30,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 53.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

