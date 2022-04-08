$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.34. Kite Realty Group Trust posted earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.73. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kite Realty Group Trust.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.51). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 21.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KRG. Zacks Investment Research raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,549,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $665,358,000 after buying an additional 15,996,960 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 313.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,786,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,044,000 after purchasing an additional 11,213,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 153.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,479,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958,610 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,126.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,946,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,849,953 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,830,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,550 shares during the period. 54.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KRG opened at $21.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $18.42 and a one year high of $23.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently -245.16%.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

