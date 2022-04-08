$0.40 EPS Expected for O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for O-I Glass’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.38. O-I Glass reported earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that O-I Glass will report full year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover O-I Glass.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 54.60%. O-I Glass’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

OI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

NYSE:OI opened at $12.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.97 and a 200-day moving average of $12.95. O-I Glass has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $19.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 673,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,604,000 after purchasing an additional 29,192 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 1,636.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 109,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 103,445 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in O-I Glass by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 13,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its stake in O-I Glass by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 138,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 84,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in O-I Glass by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 13,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

