$0.50 EPS Expected for Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) will report $0.50 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Independent Bank reported earnings per share of $1.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $50.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.67 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IBCP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:IBCP opened at $21.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.74. Independent Bank has a 1 year low of $19.60 and a 1 year high of $26.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 361.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

