$0.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for FB Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.80. FB Financial posted earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.47. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $4.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FB Financial.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. FB Financial had a net margin of 31.03% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $142.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FB Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

Shares of NYSE:FBK traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.92. 336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,385. FB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $34.99 and a fifty-two week high of $48.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. FB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.13%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBK. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 6,457.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 646,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,713,000 after acquiring an additional 636,424 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,292,000. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the third quarter valued at about $6,560,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 338,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,849,000 after acquiring an additional 147,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in FB Financial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,496,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,875,000 after buying an additional 133,707 shares during the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

