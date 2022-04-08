-$0.75 EPS Expected for Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) will post ($0.75) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($1.22). Opiant Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.66) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($4.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.85) to ($1.94). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to $0.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 7.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OPNT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

OPNT opened at $22.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $113.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.16 and a beta of 0.61. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $37.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.95. The company has a quick ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

In other news, CEO Roger Crystal sold 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $32,258.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Phil Skolnick sold 1,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $39,756.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,388 shares of company stock worth $149,142 in the last 90 days. 28.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 251,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa.

