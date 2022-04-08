$0.89 EPS Expected for Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) to report $0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.92. Washington Trust Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.17 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Washington Trust Bancorp.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 31.26%. The company had revenue of $58.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WASH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Washington Trust Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Washington Trust Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WASH. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,131,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,540,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,820,000 after purchasing an additional 29,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. 76.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,941. Washington Trust Bancorp has a one year low of $46.35 and a one year high of $60.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $844.84 million, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.20%.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

