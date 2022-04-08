$0.95 EPS Expected for Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Progress Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.95. Progress Software posted earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Progress Software will report full-year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Progress Software.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 39.08%. The firm had revenue of $147.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

PRGS stock opened at $45.75 on Tuesday. Progress Software has a one year low of $41.68 and a one year high of $53.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 39.11%.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $60,386.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Progress Software by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,136,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $392,743,000 after acquiring an additional 30,599 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,714,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,741,000 after purchasing an additional 69,604 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,308,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,182,000 after purchasing an additional 143,948 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 7.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,299,259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,910,000 after purchasing an additional 88,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,169,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,461,000 after purchasing an additional 45,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

About Progress Software (Get Rating)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Progress Software (PRGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.