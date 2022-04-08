$1.22 Billion in Sales Expected for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) will report $1.22 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Citizens BancShares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.34 billion. First Citizens BancShares reported sales of $476.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 156.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares will report full year sales of $4.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.25 billion to $4.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Citizens BancShares.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $12.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.54) by $15.63. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 27.95%. The business had revenue of $471.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $13.59 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FCNCA shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $1,000.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $971.20.

Shares of FCNCA stock opened at $632.34 on Tuesday. First Citizens BancShares has a 12-month low of $616.41 and a 12-month high of $947.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $734.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $803.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 3.49%.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CFO Craig L. Nix bought 129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $770.24 per share, for a total transaction of $99,360.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffery L. Ward bought 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $749.66 per share, for a total transaction of $128,941.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,471 shares of company stock worth $402,090. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FCNCA. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 57.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. 62.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. Its loan services include commercial, business, and consumer lending. The firm’s deposit services include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Citizens BancShares (FCNCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.