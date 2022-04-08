$1.40 Billion in Sales Expected for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) to report $1.40 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Capri’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.40 billion and the highest is $1.41 billion. Capri reported sales of $1.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capri will report full-year sales of $5.56 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.06 billion to $6.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Capri.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.54. Capri had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CPRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. OTR Global lowered Capri to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Capri from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com lowered Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on Capri from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Capri from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capri presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.32.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $47.69 on Tuesday. Capri has a 52-week low of $45.05 and a 52-week high of $72.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $99,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Jr. Edwards sold 12,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $809,008.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,004,094 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capri by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,322,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,483,000 after purchasing an additional 723,007 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Capri by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,302,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,292,000 after acquiring an additional 103,211 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capri by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,880,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,077,000 after acquiring an additional 30,734 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Capri by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,867,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,212,000 after acquiring an additional 124,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,411,000. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Capri (Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capri (CPRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.