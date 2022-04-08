$1.40 Billion in Sales Expected for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.40 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.42 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.38 billion. Flowers Foods reported sales of $1.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full-year sales of $4.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $4.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.66 billion to $4.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Flowers Foods.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $983.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.12 million. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of NYSE:FLO traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.61. The company had a trading volume of 28,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,122. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.27. Flowers Foods has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $29.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 152,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after buying an additional 66,744 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,646,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,783,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,134,000 after buying an additional 63,165 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

