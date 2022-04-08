$1.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.57 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.56 and the highest is $1.57. Korn Ferry posted earnings per share of $1.21 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full-year earnings of $6.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.61 to $5.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.42 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS.

KFY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Korn Ferry in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Korn Ferry from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.75.

Korn Ferry stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.18. 8,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,768. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $59.52 and a twelve month high of $84.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Korn Ferry by 100.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Korn Ferry during the third quarter worth $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Korn Ferry by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 444.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

