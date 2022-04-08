$1.61 Billion in Sales Expected for KB Home (NYSE:KBH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for KB Home’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.60 billion and the highest is $1.61 billion. KB Home reported sales of $1.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KB Home will report full year sales of $7.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.30 billion to $7.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.14 billion to $8.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.09). KB Home had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

KBH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Seaport Res Ptn raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on KB Home from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KB Home presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KBH. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in KB Home by 254.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,328,000 after acquiring an additional 393,836 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in KB Home by 10.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,057,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,074,000 after acquiring an additional 98,504 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 105.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 145.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 85,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 50,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 1.7% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 304,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,846,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $30.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.71. KB Home has a 1-year low of $30.13 and a 1-year high of $52.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.26%.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

