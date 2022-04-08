112,704 Shares in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 112,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Nkarta by 37.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Nkarta by 222.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 11,788 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Nkarta in the third quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Nkarta by 108.1% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 39,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 20,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NKTX. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nkarta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair began coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

NKTX stock opened at $12.04 on Friday. Nkarta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $40.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.82. The company has a market capitalization of $397.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.27.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.15. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nkarta, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

