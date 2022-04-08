$120.20 Million in Sales Expected for Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) to post sales of $120.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nautilus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $117.10 million to $123.00 million. Nautilus reported sales of $206.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full year sales of $590.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $586.90 million to $592.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $491.63 million, with estimates ranging from $458.00 million to $515.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nautilus.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.04. Nautilus had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $147.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.83 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum raised Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nautilus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.30.

In other news, insider Sarah Anne Jones sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total value of $42,152.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the third quarter worth $146,000. Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Nautilus by 2.8% during the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 780,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,266,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC raised its position in Nautilus by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Granby Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nautilus in the 3rd quarter valued at $466,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Nautilus by 529.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 68,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 57,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nautilus stock opened at $3.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $120.62 million, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.71. Nautilus has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

