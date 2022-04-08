1,200,000 Shares in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENTFU) Purchased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENTFU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,084,000.

Separately, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.07.

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

