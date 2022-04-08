1,300 Shares in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) Bought by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 38.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,105,000. Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,804,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 25.8% in the third quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 10,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 78,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 8,724 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597,769 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.94. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 1-year low of $25.59 and a 1-year high of $30.79.

