1,359 Shares in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Bought by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,359 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,351,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,750,993,000 after purchasing an additional 134,868 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,212,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,389,181,000 after acquiring an additional 139,222 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,587,831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $436,696,000 after acquiring an additional 18,364 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,154,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $375,016,000 after buying an additional 131,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $329,575,000. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

VMC stock opened at $176.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $163.00 and a 12 month high of $213.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.18.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.94%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.87.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

