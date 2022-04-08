15,221 Shares in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Acquired by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,705,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in STERIS by 222.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,581,000 after acquiring an additional 286,093 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in STERIS by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,322,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $272,803,000 after acquiring an additional 57,646 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in STERIS by 14.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in STERIS by 90.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in STERIS by 3.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

In other STERIS news, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 2,600 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $604,786.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,491 shares of company stock worth $2,031,469 in the last ninety days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of STE stock opened at $248.44 on Friday. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $188.10 and a 1 year high of $250.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.97 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. STERIS had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. STERIS’s revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.52%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.14.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

