166,212 Shares in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 166,212 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $15,826,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.16% of Dolby Laboratories at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $88,762,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 562.0% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 984,773 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,660,000 after buying an additional 836,026 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $33,334,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 35.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,308,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $115,128,000 after buying an additional 339,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $17,906,000. 56.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DLB opened at $77.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.98. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.18 and a 52-week high of $104.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $351.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.12 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 20.52%. Equities analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

DLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dolby Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $100,237.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $138,859.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,750 shares of company stock worth $3,462,312 over the last 90 days. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

