169 Shares in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Acquired by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 169 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 435.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,221 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at $1,827,000. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $209,861.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

COIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Coinbase Global from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Compass Point dropped their target price on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Coinbase Global from $440.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.73.

COIN stock opened at $163.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $185.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.71. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.12 and a 1 year high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $1.38. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 325.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

