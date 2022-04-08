$171.89 Million in Sales Expected for Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) will report $171.89 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Olaplex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $166.52 million to $177.10 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olaplex will report full-year sales of $820.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $812.30 million to $830.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Olaplex.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $166.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.06 million. The business’s revenue was up 78.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OLPX shares. Barclays upgraded Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Olaplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Olaplex from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Olaplex from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Olaplex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.31.

In other Olaplex news, CFO Eric Tiziani purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.78 per share, with a total value of $295,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Olaplex in the third quarter worth about $5,880,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter worth about $22,859,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter worth about $102,712,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter worth about $28,175,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter worth about $1,776,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OLPX stock opened at $15.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.24. Olaplex has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $30.41.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

