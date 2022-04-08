17,853 Shares in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Purchased by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 17,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 32,046,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,085,279,000 after buying an additional 138,999 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 28,753,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,870,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070,375 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 22,392,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,461,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,635 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,425,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,201,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,107 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 15,275,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $993,988,000 after purchasing an additional 503,181 shares during the period. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

CP stock opened at $76.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.81. The stock has a market cap of $70.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of $64.37 and a 1 year high of $84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 35.84%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.10%.

CP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.