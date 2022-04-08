1,802 Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Acquired by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.63.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $60.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.97 and a 200-day moving average of $66.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $76.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.40. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.19 and a 1-year high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.23%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,423 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

