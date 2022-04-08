185,276 Shares in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 185,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,633,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.33% of Skyline Champion as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,142,000 after acquiring an additional 105,135 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 57.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 6,849 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 65.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 14,916 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 153.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,324,000 after buying an additional 71,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 22,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

SKY opened at $50.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.99. Skyline Champion Co. has a twelve month low of $38.96 and a twelve month high of $85.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.40. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The firm had revenue of $534.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 6,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $518,785.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total value of $171,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SKY. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.40.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

