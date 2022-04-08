$190.40 Million in Sales Expected for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) will post $190.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $188.00 million to $194.30 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp posted sales of $185.39 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full-year sales of $788.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $783.00 million to $796.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $854.28 million, with estimates ranging from $838.70 million to $870.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PPBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stephens downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

NASDAQ PPBI opened at $33.78 on Friday. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $33.33 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.22 and a 200-day moving average of $39.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $34,599,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 151,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,083,000 after purchasing an additional 34,808 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,621,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,906,000 after acquiring an additional 101,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 72,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

