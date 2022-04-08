19,000 Shares in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Purchased by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 326,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,319,000 after acquiring an additional 9,962 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 102,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 28,914 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 17,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:DHC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.85. 27,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,456,420. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $4.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DHC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.