190,680 Shares in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 190,680 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,645,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Gentex as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Gentex by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 23,007 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Gentex by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 22,932 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gentex by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Gentex by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,212 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Gentex by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

GNTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Gentex from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.65.

Shares of GNTX traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.71. 8,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,735. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $37.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.97.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Gentex had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The company had revenue of $419.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is 32.21%.

In other Gentex news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $976,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,354 shares of company stock worth $5,206,731 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

