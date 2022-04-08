1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Shares Down 5.7%

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.61 and last traded at $10.67. 2,746 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,391,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.31.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 1Life Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

1Life Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ONEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $230.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.76 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 40.85% and a negative return on equity of 22.78%. 1Life Healthcare’s revenue was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,184,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 438.3% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 307,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after acquiring an additional 250,030 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 77,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM)

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.