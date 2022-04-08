$2.02 Million in Sales Expected for Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) to post $2.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Beam Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.80 million and the highest is $2.23 million. Beam Global posted sales of $1.37 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Beam Global will report full-year sales of $17.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.80 million to $20.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $38.62 million, with estimates ranging from $27.24 million to $50.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Beam Global.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Beam Global had a negative net margin of 73.28% and a negative return on equity of 23.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

In related news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $33,495.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BEEM. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Beam Global by 16.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,563,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,803,000 after buying an additional 215,739 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Beam Global in the fourth quarter worth $2,396,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Beam Global in the fourth quarter worth $1,423,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Beam Global by 376.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 55,704 shares during the period. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its position in Beam Global by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 169,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after buying an additional 43,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

Beam Global stock opened at $24.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $248.37 million, a P/E ratio of -33.90 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.48 and a 200-day moving average of $21.47. Beam Global has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $41.93.

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

