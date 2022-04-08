20,000 Shares in Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR) Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.06% of Healthcare Services Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition during the third quarter worth $49,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Healthcare Services Acquisition by 15.2% in the third quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $420,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition in the second quarter worth $430,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HCAR opened at $9.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.77. Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $10.31.

Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

