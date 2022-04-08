$218.57 Million in Sales Expected for Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) to report sales of $218.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mission Produce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $217.40 million to $219.73 million. Mission Produce reported sales of $234.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mission Produce will report full-year sales of $951.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $946.20 million to $957.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mission Produce.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $216.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.24 million. Mission Produce had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on Mission Produce from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. TheStreet cut Mission Produce from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mission Produce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised Mission Produce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday.

AVO stock opened at $12.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.67 million, a PE ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.56. Mission Produce has a 12-month low of $11.04 and a 12-month high of $22.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mission Produce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Mission Produce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mission Produce by 431.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Mission Produce by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Mission Produce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mission Produce (Get Rating)

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, packaging, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It also provides value-added services, including ripening, bagging, custom packing, and logistical management.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mission Produce (AVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.