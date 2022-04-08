$228.97 Million in Sales Expected for Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) to report sales of $228.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $226.60 million to $231.34 million. Commercial Vehicle Group posted sales of $245.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will report full year sales of $983.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $975.00 million to $991.82 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Commercial Vehicle Group.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.05 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 27.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

CVGI opened at $7.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.11 million, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Commercial Vehicle Group has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $13.61.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVGI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the first quarter worth $67,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 9.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 410,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 34,884 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 19.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 72.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 561.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Vehicle Group (Get Rating)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Warehouse Automation, Electrical Systems, and Aftermarket & Accessories.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.