251,226 Shares in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 251,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,043,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 274,901.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 142,949 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,014,000. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

SCHN opened at $51.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.93. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.34 and a 52-week high of $59.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.45.

Schnitzer Steel Industries ( NASDAQ:SCHN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $783.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SCHN. StockNews.com began coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

