254 Shares in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 254 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBNY. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Signature Bank by 63.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the third quarter worth $53,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 180.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 61.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $269.95 on Friday. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $216.00 and a fifty-two week high of $374.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.50.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 39.74%. The business had revenue of $569.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 14.90%.

SBNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens raised their price target on Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Signature Bank from $508.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on Signature Bank from $445.00 to $430.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.62.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

