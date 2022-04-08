$262.30 Million in Sales Expected for Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) to announce $262.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marten Transport’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $259.60 million and the highest is $265.00 million. Marten Transport posted sales of $223.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Marten Transport will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Marten Transport.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $266.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.20 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRTN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Marten Transport in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Marten Transport from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $16.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.91. Marten Transport has a 52 week low of $14.72 and a 52 week high of $19.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Marten Transport’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is presently 23.08%.

In other news, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 10,313 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $174,908.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total value of $59,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,324 shares of company stock valued at $526,179 over the last 90 days. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 18,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Marten Transport in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,691,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Marten Transport by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 172,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 25,736 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,519,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,509,000 after purchasing an additional 389,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 40,310 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

